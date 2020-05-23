Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief meet to discuss Covid-19 situation

Sections
This was the third meeting on the issue between the two leaders in the last eight days.

Updated: May 23, 2020 18:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

The NCP tweeted that its Maharashtra unit chief and the state water resources minister Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta too were present. (Twitter/ Twitter.com/NCPspeaks)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The NCP tweeted that its Maharashtra unit chief and the state water resources minister Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta too were present.

The meeting took place after Raut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in the day, which a Raj Bhavan statement described as a “courtesy call”.



The NCP chief has been insisting on resumption of economic activities in a phased manner and also restarting road transport within the state.

Pawar has also been insisting on holding dialogue with industrialists and experts to increase imports, exports and inland shipping.

As on Friday, Maharashtra has 44,582 Covid-19 cases, and 1,517 deaths from the infection, both figures the highest in the country.

