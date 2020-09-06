Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery revokes decision of institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients over 50

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s decision to mandate institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients above the age of 50 drew criticism, the decision has now been revoked. Patients in the age group of 50-60 can be permitted home quarantine. However, the earlier decision to institutionally quarantine patients over the age of 60 will still prevail. The decision was made in a state review meeting headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

A circular issued by BMC’s health department on August 20 said that Covid-19 patients over 50 or anyone with co-morbidities, irrespective of their age, will now have to go to Covid Care Centre 2 facilities (institutional quarantine) for treatment and isolation. Till then, the earlier guidelines allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients below 60 with no co-morbidities and those having separate toilet facilities in their homes.

However, the amendment to the earlier guideline led to criticism as patients above 50 who showed no symptoms and could have been home quarantined still had to be admitted to institutional quarantine. This issue was brought up in the state review meeting wherein directions to revoke the quarantine rules were given.

Even though the decision has been revoked, BMC has now decided to consult the family physicians of patients above 50 who test positive. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Our ward war rooms will now collect additional details from these patients about their family physicians who will be consulted with on a daily basis. Patients over 50 will be institutionally quarantined after their family doctors opine or if their condition worsens.”

Kakani added that this is to ensure that the patients over 50 get immediate medical attention when needed.

The current average Covid-19 mortality rate of Mumbai is stagnant at 5.0%; it is way above than the national mortality rate at 1.8% and state average mortality rate at 2.97%.