Maharashtra: Congress, allies demand resignation of Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi on moral grounds

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:37 IST

By Pradip Kumar Maitra,

Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi lost in the Nagpur division graduates’ constituency MLC election. (FILE)

The Congress and other opposition parties in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) are now targeting mayor Sandip Joshi after his defeat in the Nagpur division graduates’ constituency MLC election and want him to quit his post on moral grounds. Joshi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, was defeated by Congress’s Abhijit Wanjari in the MLC polls by more than 18,000 votes. However, Joshi refused to resign and said he would complete his term as mayor.

This is the first time when a BJP and erstwhile Jan Sangh nominee has lost this seat since it was first introduced in the 1960s.

Nagpur civic body is ruled by the BJP and Joshi was elected as mayor one year ago. “The party has given me the mayor’s responsibility and I am fulfilling it. I have been asked to work for 13 months and will do so,” said Joshi.

Joshi, a close aide of former chief minister and incumbent Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, was elected as the city mayor on November 22, 2019. The mayor’s term ends after two-and-a-half-years. The tenure was curtailed due to the Assembly elections and the BJP had decided to equally split the tenure between Joshi and senior party corporator Dayashankar Tiwari.



Joshi, a four-time corporator, said his term was till December 22. The leader of the Opposition, Tanaji Wanve said Joshi has lost the confidence of the common man. “The mayor’s post is a prestigious one. The occupant should have the confidence of citizens. Therefore, Joshi should resign on moral grounds,” said senior corporator and Congress leader Praful Gudadhe.

On the other hand, BJP city president Pravin Datke said Joshi will complete whatever term the party had assigned him as mayor.

Congress corporator Sanjay Mahakalkar said, “The mayor’s defeat in the graduates’ constituency election means that people are unhappy with BJP’s rule in NMC. Most of the votes in this election were from the city. The BJP has four out of the city’s six MLAs including Fadnavis. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is also from the city. Therefore, the result is a clear indication that people will teach BJP a lesson in the next municipal elections slated in January 2022.”

