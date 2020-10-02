Maharashtra Congress protests against Centre’s new farm laws

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday held state-wide demonstrations at tehsil and district headquarters, observing ‘Save Farmer-Worker Day’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, to oppose the farm and labour laws that were recently passed in Parliament.

The party, while announcing protests over the next few weeks, reiterated the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will enact its own farm and labour laws to negate central laws.

Maharashtra Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat led the agitation at Lasalgaon in Nashik. “The farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government will crush the framework of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) which has been constructed with a lot of efforts in the interest of farmers,” he said.

Public works department minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan led the bullock cart march in Nanded. “The MVA government has formed a sub-committee to decide how to safeguard the interest of farmers. The Modi government is like East India Company in the pre-Independence era. A few industrialists are looting this country with the help of the government in Centre,” he said.

City Congress president Eknath Gaikwad led the protest in Mumbai, MP Rajiv Satav in Hingoli, women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur and animal husbandry and dairy development minister Sunil Kedar in Wardha, and minister of state for home Satej Patil in Kolhapur, among others. The party has resolved to collect 1 crore signatures till October 31.