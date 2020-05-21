Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra coronavirus tally crosses 40,000-mark, 64 new deaths

With 64 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, 41 of them in the worst-hit Mumbai, the death toll in the state rose to 1,454.

Updated: May 21, 2020 21:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, Mumbai

A doctor takes a swab sample of a resident at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slums during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,345 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 41,642, a health official said.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,642, new cases 2,345, deaths 1,454, discharged patients 11,726, active cases 28,454, people tested so far 3,19,710.



