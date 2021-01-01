Maharashtra: Covid-19 cases decline by 82% from September to December

Maharashtra entered the new year on Friday with a huge drop in Covid-19 cases and fatalities compared to the previous three months.

In December , Maharashtra recorded a total of 103,286 Covid-19 cases, which is a 26% decrease from the number of cases recorded in November (140,121), and a 62% decrease from the number of cases recorded in October (277,484).

Moreover, December’s total tally saw a whopping 82% decrease from the number of cases recorded in September, which has by far been the worst month for the state in terms of number of case. September recorded the highest number of cases in a single month since March— 576,140. Authorities had partly attributed this to the unlock plans in the city, which began from June 5, along with Ganesh Chaturthi.

This was followed by August’s tally, which has been the second-highest so far, with 360,882 cases. While December witnessed a total of 2,275 deaths due to Covid-19 with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.2%, November recorded 3,127 deaths and a CFR of 2.2%, October recorded 6,855 deaths and a CFR of 2.4%, September recorded 11,759 deaths and a CFR of 2.01%, and August recorded 9,267 deaths with a CFR of 2.5%.

In July, Maharashtra had recorded a total of 241,820 cases and 6,941 deaths with a CFR of 2.8%; in June, the state recorded 104,748 cases and 5,493 deaths with a CFR of over 5%; in May, the state recorded 56,149 cases and 1,827 deaths with a CFR of 3.2%. While April saw 10,163 cases and 445 deaths, and March saw 301 cases and 13 deaths.

Maharashtra recorded 3,509 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths on Thursday, the last day of 2020, taking the total number of cases recorded in the state to 1,932,112, and the death toll to 49,521, with a case fatality rate of 2.56%. Presently, the state has 52,902 active Covid-19 cases, with a recovery rate of 94.64%.

Maharashtra has been recording fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the past 27 consecutive days, and officials from the government believe the situation is under control.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said on Thursday, “The situation in the state is under control, despite our expectations that cases will surge. Strengthened surveillance, public participation, and herd immunity have helped the state bring down its numbers considerably in the past three months.” Maharashtra has conducted 12,747,633 tests so far.

Maharashtra recorded its first Covid-19 case on March 9, 2020, in Pune, wherein a couple returning from Dubai had tested positive. Following this, Maharashtra crossed the 10,000 cases mark on April 30, the 100,000 cases mark on June 12, the 1,000,000 cases mark on September 11, and the 1,500,000 cases mark on October 9.

On Thursday, Awate said, “At its peak in mid-September, Maharashtra’s positivity rate was 24.6% on an average day, which means every 4th sample that we tested was positive. Now, the positivity rate is about 7% per day.” Positivity per cent is the total number of cases that have tested positive for Covid-19, as a percent of the total tests done. Maharashtra’s positivity rate as of Thursday is 15.16%, in comparison to December 1, when it was 16.75%. In November, Maharashtra’s positivity rate hovered around 18%, in October and September it was around 20%, in August it was 18%, and in July it was 19.6%.