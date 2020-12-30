Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31

Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31

Although almost all the restrictions imposed in the state under lockdown, which began from the third week of March this year, have been lifted, certain curbs are still in place

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 13:06 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational photo. (REUTERS)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the restrictions imposed in the state in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till January 31. A notification to that effect was issued by the chief secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Although almost all the restrictions imposed in the state under lockdown, which began from the third week of March this year, have been lifted, curbs on the reopening of private and government offices, schools, swimming pools, and interstate activities are still in place. Local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are yet to begin operations for all commuters. The state government is yet to allow schools and colleges to reopen. Further, the ban on large gatherings for social, religious and political purposes is also in place.

Also Read: ‘Covid-19 wake-up call’: WHO warns future pandemics to be far deadlier

Maharashtra has been witnessing a low number of Covid-19 cases for over two months. For 25 consecutive days, there have been less than 5,000 cases. As of Wednesday, the case tally stood at 1,925,066 and death toll reached 49,373.

The state government had, on December 22, imposed a seven-hour night curfew from December 22 till January 5 in all urban areas governed by 27 municipal corporations, and empowered districts collectors to impose similar restrictions in rural areas if they deemed fit.

The government urged citizens to stay at home while welcoming the new year on December 31 and January 1 and avoid crowding in public places, especially on seashores, in gardens and on roads. It has also started quarantining all travellers coming from Europe, Middle East and South Africa for seven days as a precautionary measure in view of the mutated strain of the coronavirus being discovered in the UK.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
Talks will be held on all issues; hope stir ends today: Union minister
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Astra-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine gains first clearance with UK nod
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
‘Threatened with spread of Covid-19 virus’: Maharashtra lockdown extended
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

BSF seizes 7-kg heroin, 3 pistols after firing at border in Gurdaspur
by HT Correspondent
Ashwin’s massive record that might have gone unnoticed in Melbourne
by hindustantimes.com
Kangana Ranaut back in Mumbai, Congress tweets reminder for anti-drugs agency
Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective, seeks approval in China
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.