Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Covid-19 tally grows by 9,431; death toll now 13,656

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally grows by 9,431; death toll now 13,656

As many as 6,044 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of recovered persons to 2,13,238, the department said in a statement.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:38 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

A total of 18,86,296 people have been tested so far, the department said. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra reached 3,75,799 on Sunday with the single-day surge of 9,431 cases, the health department said.

As the virus claimed 267 more lives, the state’s death toll reached 13,656, it said.

As many as 6,044 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of recovered persons to 2,13,238, the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra now has 1,48,601 active cases, it said.



A total of 18,86,296 people have been tested so far, the department said.

Mumbai city and its suburban areas on Sunday reported 1,101 fresh cases, which took its total to 1,09,161, while with 57 deaths, the fatality figure reached 6,093.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,75,799, deaths 13,656, recovered 2,13,238, active cases 1,48,601, people tested so far 18,86,296.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Empowered women make nation self-reliant: Smriti Irani
Jul 26, 2020 20:39 IST
Four schoolteachers booked for hurling casteist remarks at Dalit principal in Sangrur
Jul 26, 2020 20:32 IST
Candidates with flu-like symptoms to sit in separate room during HPPSC exam
Jul 26, 2020 20:27 IST
Parth shares update after recovering from Covid-19: ‘I feel much better’
Jul 26, 2020 20:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.