Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tested positive for Covid-19 Monday. He has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital.

“My Covid-19 test report is positive. On the doctor’s advice and as a precaution I have been admitted to Breach Candy hospital. I would like to tell everybody that there is no need to worry. I’m fine and will be with you after taking some rest,” the deputy chief minister said in a statement issued on Monday.

Pawar had been unwell for the past few days. His first report for Covid-19 was negative but he had quarantined himself at home as a precautionary measure.

He also could not attend the induction ceremony of senior leader Eknath Khadse in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last week leading to speculations that he was not happy with the developments. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had then clarified that no one in the party was upset.