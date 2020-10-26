Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Pawar had been unwell for the past few days. His first report for Covid-19 was negative but he had quarantined himself at home as a precautionary measure

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:31 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Ajit Pawar. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tested positive for Covid-19 Monday. He has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital.

“My Covid-19 test report is positive. On the doctor’s advice and as a precaution I have been admitted to Breach Candy hospital. I would like to tell everybody that there is no need to worry. I’m fine and will be with you after taking some rest,” the deputy chief minister said in a statement issued on Monday.

Pawar had been unwell for the past few days. His first report for Covid-19 was negative but he had quarantined himself at home as a precautionary measure.

Also Read: 45,149 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 7.9 million; lowest single-day spike since July-end

He also could not attend the induction ceremony of senior leader Eknath Khadse in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last week leading to speculations that he was not happy with the developments. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had then clarified that no one in the party was upset.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Oct 26, 2020 12:28 IST
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 26, 2020 11:48 IST
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
Oct 26, 2020 12:15 IST
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
Oct 26, 2020 10:45 IST

latest news

Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asks BJP
Oct 26, 2020 12:46 IST
Anand Mahindra shares how not to start your Monday. It’s hilarious
Oct 26, 2020 12:51 IST
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 26, 2020 12:31 IST
US Election 2020: Trump, Biden to step up campaigning in final week before polls
Oct 26, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.