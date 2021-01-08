Maharashtra education department extends deadline to confirm FYJC admissions under special round

The education department had also allowed students to apply for bifocal courses as per their wish. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

After getting several requests from parents and students, the state education department has decided to extend the deadline to confirm the admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) until 6pm, January 9. The earlier deadline was January 8.

The education department had also allowed students to apply for bifocal courses as per their wish, and consult their respective colleges for the admission process.

While Friday was the last day to secure admissions under the second special list, several students who were not able to confirm their seats had requested for an extension. As of Friday, 11,664 of the 21,835 students who were allotted seats under the second special round confirmed their admissions. This has taken the total list of vacant seats to over 1.25 lakh.

Meanwhile, the department will release the schedule for the first-come, first-served (FCFS) admission round soon. While the department had earlier declared that there would be no FCFS rounds and only special rounds this year, it later revoked its decision as several students were left without a seat even after four admission rounds.