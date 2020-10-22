Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra education department makes it mandatory for teachers to attend training on child rights

Maharashtra education department makes it mandatory for teachers to attend training on child rights

The Maharashtra education department has made it mandatory for teachers across the state to attend a three-day-long training on child rights and protection in order to create...

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra education department has made it mandatory for teachers across the state to attend a three-day-long training on child rights and protection in order to create awareness in schools.

The online training session is being held between October 20 and 22, and schools have been asked to ensure 100% attendance of teachers.

“Ensuring the physical and psychological wellbeing of children is the responsibility of the state government. Teachers have to ensure that the rights of students are protected, and should spread the word in their respective schools,” read a circular issued by the education department last week.

On the first day of training, however, teachers reported several glitches. “Many were not able to register despite trying multiple times. Even the video link which was given to teachers did not work,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

An official from the education department said, “The training saw good attendance from teachers. Those who missed it can watch the video later.”

Teachers have been urging the department to come up with ways to reach out to students who had poor or no internet access. “Right to education is a very important right of students, and when they are not able to join online learning, it is a violation of that right. We hope that the department addresses this issue,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Oct 21, 2020 22:31 IST
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Oct 21, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Oct 21, 2020 20:41 IST
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
Oct 21, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

India’s PM2.5 levels worst in world in 2019
Oct 22, 2020 01:03 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Preview: Buttler, Rashid the men in focus
Oct 22, 2020 01:01 IST
Maharashtra government discusses staggered office timings; decision on allowing all in Mumbai local trains likely to be taken soon
Oct 22, 2020 00:58 IST
Odisha Lokayukta serves notice to BJD MLA over allegation that he blew up a flood embankment
Oct 22, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.