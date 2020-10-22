Maharashtra education department makes it mandatory for teachers to attend training on child rights

The Maharashtra education department has made it mandatory for teachers across the state to attend a three-day-long training on child rights and protection in order to create awareness in schools.

The online training session is being held between October 20 and 22, and schools have been asked to ensure 100% attendance of teachers.

“Ensuring the physical and psychological wellbeing of children is the responsibility of the state government. Teachers have to ensure that the rights of students are protected, and should spread the word in their respective schools,” read a circular issued by the education department last week.

On the first day of training, however, teachers reported several glitches. “Many were not able to register despite trying multiple times. Even the video link which was given to teachers did not work,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

An official from the education department said, “The training saw good attendance from teachers. Those who missed it can watch the video later.”

Teachers have been urging the department to come up with ways to reach out to students who had poor or no internet access. “Right to education is a very important right of students, and when they are not able to join online learning, it is a violation of that right. We hope that the department addresses this issue,” said a teacher from a suburban school.