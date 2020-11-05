Maharashtra education department sets Diwali break for school students from November 12 to 16

The Diwali break for school students in Maharashtra has been cut short to five days- from November 12 to16, the state education department announced in a circular released on Thursday.

The reduction in the break is to complete the syllabus as schools have been affected due to the Covid-19 outbreak. “After the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown, the local administration has been given the powers to decide on the physical reopening of schools in that region. As per the Secondary School Code, the number of holidays in schools every year cannot be more than 76 days. Similarly, teaching days have been set at 200 days for Class 1 to 5 and 220 days for Class 6 to 8. To ensure that schools can complete their syllabus for the current academic year, Diwali break for schools has been granted for five days,” states the circular.

Teachers said that it was an unfair step to cut down the Diwali break from 21 days to five days. “Teachers are already exhausted with online teaching and they need a break. Students also need a break to celebrate the festival,” said Rajesh Pandya, vice-president of the Teachers’ Democratic Front.

Shivnath Darade, secretary of Shikshak Parishad said, “If schools remain open during festivals, it will demotivate teachers and students. We are hoping the government reconsiders this decision.”