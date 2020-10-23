Maharashtra education department starts special lectures on various subjects on DD Sahyadri

The state education department has started a series of special lectures for students of Class 9 to 12 on DD Sahyadri. The channel will air educational content for students on various subjects.

As part of the special initiative, students from state board schools across Maharashtra can listen to expert teachers talk on various subjects every day. The show titled Dyanganga will air on the channel between 7.30am and 12.30pm from Monday to Saturday from October 26.

The initiative is a part of several other programmes that the state government has launched over the last few months to provide online and TV-based learning to students.

“Schools are already conducting online classes for students daily. However, for students of higher grades, special guidance lectures are important. Especially, for Class 10 and 12 students’ extra preparation is essential as they have to appear for the board exams. Such initiatives will be of great help to them,” said an official from the education department.

In April this year, as schools in the state remained shut due to Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the department hosted educational content on Diksha app which is a ministry of human resource development (MHRD) platform for e-learning. Until now, students are sent a set of links on the phones of their parents or guardians and they can access this content as per their convenience to continue learning.

In July, the department also launched educational channels for state board students on Jio TV.

Teachers said that while it was a good move to provide additional resources, the government now needs to focus on assessment. “There are no uniform guidelines for the conduct of exams and right now assessments across schools are not consistent. This will affect the academic future of students,” said the principal of a Mumbai-based school.