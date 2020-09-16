Maharashtra education department to form committee to look into private school fees

After several parents of private schools urged the state government and the education department to look into the issue of fee hike during the pandemic, the department has now decided to form a committee.

“After receiving complaints from parents, it has now been decided to conduct a detailed audit of the schools in question. After the preliminary enquiry, if schools are found breaking any norms concerning fees, notices shall be sent to them and an explanation will be sought for the same. If they fail to comply even then, action will be initiated from the department,” said an official from the education department.

Last week, several parents from different schools in the city met member of legislative Assembly (MLA) Bacchu Kadu, state minister of school education.

Jayant Jain, president of the Forum for Fairness in Education who coordinated with the delegation of parents from around 35 schools said, “The minister has ordered officials from the education department to look into the same. Several schools in the city are flouting norms concerning fees and strict action needs to be taken against them,” he added. Bacchu Kadu could not be reached for a comment despite several calls and messages.

Meanwhile, an official from the education department said that the committee would be further split into multiple panels and officials shall be allotted schools that they need to investigate. “The committee shall submit a report to the education department and the government. The further course of action will then be decided,” added the official.

A government resolution (GR) released on May 8 stated that schools should stay all fee hikes for the current academic year and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments. The GR was, however, stayed by the Bombay high court on June 26 in response to a petition by several organisations of private school owners. The petitioners had argued that the government cannot regulate fees of private schools as per the current rules.