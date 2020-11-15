Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra education department warns schools against sharing student data to private agencies

Maharashtra education department warns schools against sharing student data to private agencies

Several parents had complained about receiving calls from different companies trying to market their apps and e-learning solutions

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 00:18 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times

The department has also asked schools not to market e-learning applications of private players. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Maharashtra education department has warned schools against sharing the personal data of students to private agencies and coaching classes.

In a circular issued recently, the department has stated that schools will face action if complaints of data breach are reported.

“During the current situation, as learning has moved online, schools are using various tools for e-learning. For the purpose of online education, schools have collected contact details of students and parents. However, in many cases, this data is shared with private agencies which use it for marketing. Schools should refrain from such practices,” stated the circular.

Several parents had complained about receiving calls from different companies trying to market their apps and e-learning solutions.



“We trust schools with our personal details but they often breach this trust. Sharing sensitive data of students, including addresses, poses a risk for them. The department should keep a strict watch to stop such activities,” said Anita Tambe, a parent from Navi Mumbai.

The education department has also asked schools to use the Diksha app as per the central government’s one nation, one app policy.

“Similarly, educational content approved by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) should only be used for teaching,” the education department’s circular further stated.

Meanwhile, the department has also asked schools not to market e-learning applications of private players.

“Schools should not indulge in these practices for profiteering,” stated the circular.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi records 7,340 new Covid-19 cases despite conducting fewer tests
Nov 15, 2020 00:06 IST
‘Sal Mubarak’: US President-elect Joe Biden wishes on Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 22:56 IST
‘We can’t waste time’: Trump after threatening to block vaccine to New York
Nov 14, 2020 22:34 IST
India concerned over situation in South China Sea that ‘erode trust’
Nov 14, 2020 20:44 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on November 15
Nov 15, 2020 01:12 IST
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 15-21
Nov 15, 2020 01:11 IST
Mumbai Police’s EOW registers 2 FIRs against Cox & Kings for “duping” Axis Bank, firm of ₹1,582 crore
Nov 15, 2020 00:53 IST
Covid-19 forces life of shoe shiners in Mumbai off track
Nov 15, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.