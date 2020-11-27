Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Existing lockdown restrictions extended till Dec 31

Maharashtra: Existing lockdown restrictions extended till Dec 31

In the last couple of months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

A healthcare worker wearing PPE collects a swab sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease set up inside a police station, in Mumbai. (ANI)

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the lockdown on account of coronavirus in the state till the midnight of December 31, 2020, an official release said.

In the last couple of months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions.

Revised guidelines have been issued from time to time by, allowing resumption of various activities as part of the “Mission Begin Again”, the release said.

Earlier this week, the government allowed reopening of places of worship. Schools for students from Std 9th to 12th have also reopened in some parts of the state this week.

Hotels and bars have been already allowed to reopen.

