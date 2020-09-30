Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till October 31, Mumbai local to allow dabbawalas

Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till October 31, Mumbai local to allow dabbawalas

Maharashtra, which is one of the states in India worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic has registered nearly 1.4 million cases and 36,662 deaths till now.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra is the highest contributor to the country’s Covid-19 tally in terms of both active and recovered cases. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has been extended till October 31.

However, hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with 50% capacity, the state government added.

The Central Railway is set to introduce eight additional services in Mumbai, including two ladies special trains from October 1 in order to reduce overcrowding.

Four of the new special trains will run on the main line, including two ladies specials between CSMT-Kalyan stations, while four services would run on Thane-Vashi Trans- harbour line.



Apart from this, Dabbawalahs will be allowed to board local trains and all trains within the state will start services with immediate effect.

Maharashtra, which is one of the states in India worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic has registered nearly 1.4 million cases and 36,662 deaths till now. The active cases in the state are over 260,000 while 1,088,322 people have recovered.

Maharashtra is the highest contributor to the country’s Covid-19 tally in terms of both active and recovered cases.

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for re-opening of economic activities across country amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Although there is a surge in Covid-19 cases, further relaxations have been offered by the Centre.

Cinema halls, multiplexes will be allowed to open from October 15 while for re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, state/ UTs have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:46 IST
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Sep 30, 2020 21:35 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Sep 30, 2020 21:32 IST

latest news

Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
Sep 30, 2020 21:41 IST
From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release
Sep 30, 2020 21:40 IST
David Attenborough leads call to invest $500 bn a year to protect nature
Sep 30, 2020 21:34 IST
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Sep 30, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.