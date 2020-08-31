Maharashtra extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak: All you need to know

A health worker adjusts her personal protective equipment (PPE) during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Maharashtra government on Monday extended lockdown in the state amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak but lifted restrictions on certain activities like inter-district movement of persons and goods and allowing hotels to operate at 100 per cent capacity starting September 2. The state continues to be the worst-hit state with over 7.8 lakh total Covid-19 positive cases as of Monday, and 93,889 active cases, according to the ministry of health.

Here is all you need to know about the revised lockdown:

• Hotels and lodges will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity from September 2

• Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (including those in malls and market complexes), bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain closed.

• The Maharashtra governments Group A and Group B officers can attend offices to 100 per cent of their strength across the state from September 2.

• No restriction on inter-district movement of persons and goods, including those for cross-land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries from September 2.

• Passenger movement by private bus/mini bus and other operators has been permitted.

• Other government staffers can attend offices with 30 per cent of their strength or minimum 30 employees, whichever is more, in areas under municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and others — all Covid-19 hotspots.

• Private offices can operate up to 30 per cent of their strength as per requirement.

• A vigilance officer will need to be appointed in every office to ensure social distancing norms are observed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

• All non-essential shops can operate as per relaxations issued from time to time and liquor shops will continue to operate.

• International travel of passengers, except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and metro rail services will be disallowed.