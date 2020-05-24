Maharashtra extends medical cover under Mahatma Phule scheme

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government extended medical cover under the state’s Mahatma Jyotiba Phule health insurance scheme to all people in the state.

While this decision was announced by health minister Rajesh Tope a few days ago, the government resolution (GR) on it was issued on Saturday.

The GR said the decision will be applicable till July 31, and COVID-19 and non-COVID treatments will be covered in all empaneled hospitals.

At present 2.23 crore people are covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Pradhan Mantri Janarogya schemes.