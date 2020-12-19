Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra farmers plan vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on December 21

Maharashtra farmers plan vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on December 21

Farmers from Maharashtra will organise a vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on December 21 and join those protesting in the national capital for the past three weeks. Farmers from...

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:25 IST

By Eeshanpriya M S,

farmers from Maharashtra will travel around 1,300 kilometres to participate in the protest in Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

Farmers from Maharashtra will organise a vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on December 21 and join those protesting in the national capital for the past three weeks. Farmers from 20 districts of the state will gather at Nashik and travel 1,266 kilometres to Delhi, after joining the protests at the Rajasthan-Haryana border on December 24.

The announcement was made by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) at a press conference in Nashik on Friday. Ashok Dhawale, president of AIKS, said in the statement, “The Vehicle Jatha will begin with a massive public meeting at Nashik on December 21 afternoon. It will be welcomed by thousands of people at Ozar, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Chandwad, Umrane, Malegaon, Dhule and Shirpur in Nashik and Dhule districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh.”

On November 26 and 27, farmers from Maharashtra had participated in the countrywide call for protests made by AIKS, by organising roadblocks and staging protests on highways. There was participation from 21 districts, including Thane, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Sangli, Nanded, Wardha and Solapur, among others. Similarly, farmers from state also participated in the Bharat Bandh on December 8 and held peaceful protests, including marches to government offices at the district and tehsil levels across the state.

“In November, we had taken a call not to march to Delhi from Maharashtra owing to the Covid-19 situation. However, the government is being very obstinate. It is also running propaganda that whatever is happening in Delhi is only because of farmers from Punjab and Haryana. That argument needs to be razed. Now, when thousands of farmers from Maharashtra will travel around 1,300 kilometres to participate in the protest, it will effectively counter the government’s argument,” said Dhawale.

The farmers will support the main demands of those already protesting in the Capital, including asking the Central government to repeal the three “anti-farmer and pro-corporate” farm laws passed by it.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 19
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
Maharashtra farmers plan vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on December 21
by Eeshanpriya M S
Medical institutes in Maharashtra reopen, take steps to bring students back
by Shreya Bhandary
Dance teacher held for molesting student in Delhi
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.