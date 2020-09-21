Maharashtra files application seeking to vacate SC’s interim stay on Maratha reservation

Nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court (SC) stayed reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and education in Maharashtra, the state government filed an application seeking vacation of this order in the apex court on Monday. The state government has pleaded that the stay was unjust and that the state did not get a fair opportunity to argue the merits of the move.

The three-judge bench of the Apex court has, on September 9, stayed the reservation to Marathas in jobs and education for 2020-21 and transferred the case to a five-judge constitutional bench.

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 gives the community reservation of 12% and 13% in employment and education, respectively. The stay has sparked unrest among the community members who have started protests across the state for the restoration of the reservation.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is now hoping for damage control to avoid the wrath of the influential community.

The state government counsel moved a request plea for the vacation of the interim stay which is expected to come before the five-judge constitutional bench by next week. The state has pleaded that the interim order given by the three-judge bench was unjust and should have been decided by the constitutional bench.

“None of the earlier reservation-related petitions which were transferred to the constitutional bench under article 145(3) were stayed. There was no need for the stay while transferring the case to the larger bench. Secondly, the order talks about exceeding 50% reservation and lack of ‘exceptional and extraordinary conditions’ in giving such reservation. In fact, the reservation given and later upheld by the Bombay high court is based on the Gaikwad Commission’s report which has proved the situation. The three-judge bench had given us the direction to not argue on the merit of the case as our plea was for the transfer of the case to the larger bench. Despite this, the stay order talks about the merit. We have raised all these points in the plea,” said an official from the law and judicial department.

The 35-page application filed by the state government has another 225-page annexure which include earlier orders and two chapters of the Gaikwad Commission that talks about the ‘exceptional and extraordinary situation’ in which the reservation was given.

The officer said the application has also mentioned how the ongoing process of college admissions is being hampered and students are left in lurch owing to the order.

Meanwhile, public works minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on reservation, met National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday to discuss the issue. He reportedly briefed Pawar about the stand taken by the state government. Pawar had suggested the option of an ordinance to safeguard the reservation in college admissions. Legal experts and the law and judiciary department of the government have, however, advised the government against it. According to them, the ordinance is not maintainable on legal grounds and was likely to be struck down by the court. “The review petition, too, cannot be filed in an interim order. The plea for the vacation of the interim stay was the only valid way out and we have opted for it,” said a minister requesting anonymity.

Chavan later said the state government will push for early decision on the reservation in the Apex court.

Meanwhile, Dhangar community, too, has started a state-wide protest for their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category. After their protest in Parbhani, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator and community leader Gopichand Padalkar said they would intensify the protest if the government does not start issuing them certificates under the ST category.