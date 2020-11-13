Sections
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi, brought under control

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi, brought under control

According to sources, there are around 40 residential houses near the unit

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:41 IST

By Sajana Nambiar, Hindustan Times Bhiwandi

The early morning fire caused panic among the residents living near the powerloom unit in Bhiwandi. (Sourced)

Fire broke out in a powerloom unit at Khoka compound road, Bhiwandi on Friday around 6.45am. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot for fire fighting operations. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the officials of Bhiwandi’s fire department, the early morning fire caused panic among the residents living near the powerloom unit.

“Three of our vehicles are still at the spot and the cooling process is on right now. The fire is now under control . Water tankers are being called to cool down the unit. It was a powerloom, so there was a stock of clothes inside which caught fire,” said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

According to sources, there are around 40 residential houses near the unit. In order to ensure the safety of residents living near the unit, they were evacuated and cooking cylinders from their households were shifted.

“For safety of the residents the fire officials have shifted them. In Bhiwandi, most powerlooms are located in residential areas,” added Pawar.

