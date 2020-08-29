Maharashtra forest department confirms mangroves were hacked at Navi Mumbai’s Panje; owner, Cidco to respond

After a series of complaints alleging that mangrove trees were hacked at Panje in Uran, Navi Mumbai, between Wednesday and Friday, an inspection undertaken by the Maharashtra forest department confirmed that mangroves had been destroyed at the site.

On Saturday morning, the Uran range forest officer and his team visited areas where mangrove hacking was reported. It was identified that the land belonged to the City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Cidco) – the planning agency for Navi Mumbai – which had leased it to a private company.

“The RFO’s (range forest officer) inspection revealed 11-14 trees were damaged,” said Ashish Thakre, deputy conservator of forest (Alibag) adding, “Two separate letters have been issued. The first one is being sent to the Uran tehsildar (revenue officer) to initiate action in the matter as an offence under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the other to Cidco asking them to explain whether they are aware of the environmental violation.”

The revenue department said they will conduct their own site visit on Monday after receiving details from the forest department.

Destruction of mangroves or any activity including reclamation, debris dumping or construction within 50m was banned by the Bombay high court in September 2018.

“Destruction of mangroves offended the fundamental rights of the citizens and hence it was a mandatory duty of the state and its agencies and instrumentalities to protect and preserve the mangroves. There shall be a total freeze on the destruction and cutting of mangroves in the entire state,” the order passed by the division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Riyaz Chagla said.

At Panje, local resident and birder Parag Gharat on Wednesday and Friday found mangrove trees chopped at the site. He had alleged at least 40 trees had been cut. This was followed by a series of complaints by environment groups Conservation Action Trust, NatConnect Foundation, Shree Ekvira Aai Pratishthan and Paramparik Machhimar Bachao Kruti Samiti, requesting action against culprits.

Cidco officials said they were aware about the issue and had already drafted their response.

“We have spoken to the private company and will be asking the Uran tahsildar to book unidentified persons for hacking mangroves at the site. Though a security guard has been appointed by the private company, there are multiple entry points to this area,” said Pramod Patil, nodal officer (environment), Cidco adding, “Similar cases have happened before too where mangroves were hacked by a group of people intending on using the tree barks for supporting nets for aquaculture purposes in this area. This seems to be the case here as well.”

Located to the west of Dongri and Panje villages, this wetland is enclosed by an eight to 10-feet-high concrete wall and therefore, almost isolated from tidal influence. The western end of the site is bordered with a narrow patch of mangrove (300–500m wide and 1.5 km long), where destruction was reported.