Maharashtra forms panel to implement compulsory Marathi education in schools

Maharashtra government has constituted a committee to implement the policy of compulsory Marathi education in schools across the state. The formation of an eight-member committee tasked with framing rules for the implementation of Marathi education in classes 1 to 10, was announced in a government resolution released on Thursday.

“The committee will ensure that schools across the state belonging to different boards like CBSE, ICSE, IB and IGCSE abide by the guidelines issued by the state with respect to teaching the language. The committee will keep a tab on schools across the state for the effective implementation of the policy,” said a member of the committee.

The committee is headed by the director of education and has members from the state education board, Bal Bharati and the Maharashtra state council of education research and training (MSCERT).

The Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Act, 2020 was passed in both the houses of the state legislature in the last budget session. As per the act, schools that follow boards other than the state board would have to adhere to the syllabus and teaching plan for the language as prescribed by the state education department from time to time.

The rule has been in effect in the state from the current academic year (2020-21). In the first year, it is being implemented for classes 1 and 6. Every year it would be extended—to classes 2 and 7 in 2021-22, classes 3 and 8 in 2022-23 and likewise-- until it is implemented unto Class 10.

Teachers said that constant follow ups with schools from other boards will be helpful in bringing uniformity in teaching the language in international schools.

“Several schools have implemented the rule only for the sake of it and are only teaching the subject in bits and parts. Strict monitoring is thus very important,” said the teacher of a Kandivali based IGCSE school.