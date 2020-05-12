Maharashtra government allows porting of ration cards: State to HC

The state government informed the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal with 11 states, allowing migrants to port their ration cards issued by their respective states rather than getting a new ration card in Maharashtra. The government, however, said that it could not give rations to wandering tribals as they do not have ration cards.

The affidavit filed by the state was in response to a petition filed by social activist Vanita Chavan from Pune to provide rations to wandering tribals during the lockdown period. The state said the petition could not be fulfilled as there was a system in place for the distribution of food grain and oil under the ration system. To avail of the same, an individual has to have a ration card issued by the local ration office or any other ration office.

“As the wandering tribals do not have ration cards, during the lockdown the state is providing cooked meals for migrants, homeless and needy at specified food camps in each district, which the tribals can benefit from,” said assistant government pleader Bhupesh Samant.

Samant further informed the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice AA Sayed that the state of Maharashtra was implementing the National Food Security Act diligently. The Act stipulates that anyone holding a valid ration card is eligible to get rations. Samant said that the state had entered into an agreement with 11 states which allowed people from these states living in Maharashtra to get rations based on ration cards issued to them by their respective states.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the petitioner to file her rejoinder to the affidavit of the state and posted the matter for hearing on May 18.