Maharashtra government approaches UGC, seeks extension to complete final-year exams by October 31

The Maharashtra government has approached the University Grants Commission (UGC), seeking extension till October 31 to complete final-year exams for professional and non-professional courses. Most of the universities have preferred multiple-choice question (MCQ) format for holding the exams and students will also be given a question bank, two days prior to the exams, the officials said.

Following the Supreme Court (SC) ruling that the students cannot be promoted without giving exams and can seek extension the September-end deadline set by UGC to complete the process, the state had decided to seek an extension.

“After taking approval from the state disaster management authority, an official request has been sent to UGC, requesting UGC to provide an extension till October 31 to complete the exam process,” said a senior official from the state higher and technical education department.

He said that they are expecting to get the permission soon.

The extension was sought following the recommendations made by the vice-chancellors’ (V-C) committee – headed by Suhas Pednekar, who is the V-C of the University of Mumbai (MU) – formed to suggest the state on conducting the final-year exams, keeping the safety of students in mind.

The official said that there will be no universal format for conducting exams in the universities.

“In its guidelines issued on July 6, UGC has clearly stated that the universities can choose the exam format of their own choice and thus varsities were given the freedom to decide the format. Majority of them preferred the MCQ format but some have also opted for optical mark recognition (OMR),” he added.

State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that most of the universities, including MU, have decided to hold exams in MCQ format.

“The V-C’s committee has suggested four options — OMR, MCQ, offline or assignment-based exams — in their report, following the state’s request that students should not be forced to step out of their homes, considering the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the universities have chosen MCQ over the other options. Considering the concerns raised by the students, it has also been decided that they will be provided a proper question bank two days prior to exams by their respective universities,” Samant had said on Sunday.

“We have also directed the local authorities such as district collectors to provide all the necessary help to universities so that exams are conducted smoothly,” said another senior official.