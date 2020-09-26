Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government bans sale of loose cigarettes and beedis, traders condemn move

Maharashtra government bans sale of loose cigarettes and beedis, traders condemn move

The Maharashtra government has banned the sale of loose cigarette and beedis. The consumers will now have to buy the whole packet of these items. The reason cited is these single...

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:59 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

The Maharashtra government has banned the sale of loose cigarette and beedis. The consumers will now have to buy the whole packet of these items. The reason cited is these single stick loose cigarettes or beedis do not have the specific health warning on it which is in the public interest. The State government has issued a notification in this regard, in the public interest. This has been issued under subsection (2) of section 7 of the cigarette and other Tobacco Products (prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and commerce Production, supply and Distribution) Act, 2OO3 (Act No. 34 of 2OO3).

However, this has not gone well with both the consumers and the traders.

“Not everyone can afford to but the whole packet, our sales will decrease,” said a vendor who has a shop in Parel.

Sayed Mehboob who is regular smoker said that such warnings hardly deter him. “Regular smokers will smoke irrespective of any warning,” said Sayed. “The state government’s move may even backfire as those who smoke one daily will be tempted to smoke more if he/she is given the full packet,” he added.

Many have called it a gimmick saying that the state does not have the mechanism to check the traders and it was just an eyewash.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Sep 27, 2020 00:10 IST
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Sep 26, 2020 23:46 IST
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Sep 26, 2020 21:52 IST
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Sep 27, 2020 00:23 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
Sep 27, 2020 01:39 IST
15-year-old Chandigarh girl found pregnant: Brother’s friend, former tenant also held for raping minor
Sep 27, 2020 01:38 IST
Six journalists among 207 test positive in Chandigarh
Sep 27, 2020 01:28 IST
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital starts Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine trial, 3 volunteers administered dosage on Day 1
Sep 27, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.