Maharashtra government constitutes sub-committee for OBC community

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced the constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to look into the demands of the OBC community. This comes as prominent leaders of Other Backward Classes (OBC) held a meeting with state ministers to safeguard the interests of their community, in the backdrop of protests by the Maratha community following the Supreme Court’s stay on Maratha reservation.

Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is part of the committee, said it was created to fast-track the benefits to be given to OBC community. “There are a lot of pending issues concerning the community. The sub-committee will decide on various issues to give justice to the community,” Bhujbal said.

Other members of the sub-committee include Vijay Wadettiwar, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Sanjay Rathod and Gulabrao Patil.

The issue of the community came to the fore after he state government was unable to implement the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act that provides reservation to Maratha community, following a stay by the Supreme Court. The OBC community is worried that if Marathas are made part of their community, it will reduce their quota.

Though the state government has been assuring the community that their quota will not be disturbed, this has done little to reduce their fears.

OBC leaders have been critical saying Marathas were being favoured while the OBCs were given step-motherly treatment. The OBC community currently gets 27% reservation in government jobs and education.

OBC leader Prakash Shendge said the Maharshtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should clarify whether they are serious about giving benefits to the OBC community. “The Maratha community is being favoured while we are saddled with sub-committees. If the government does not want to give us benefits, then they should clarify,” he said.