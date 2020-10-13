Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government, Governor now spar over reopening of religious places

Maharashtra government, Governor now spar over reopening of religious places

Responding to Koshiyari’s letter on the issue, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he does not need a “certificate” on Hindutva from the Governor

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 13:31 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

CM Uddhav Thackeray has responded to Governor BS Koshyari’s letter questioning the government for not reopening religious places. (File photo)

The tussle between Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has escalated over the opening up of religious places in the state. Responding to Koshiyari’s letter on the issue, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he does not need a “certificate” on Hindutva from the Governor.

In response to a curt letter by the Governor on reopening of places of worship, Thackeray wrote back that his Hindutva does not permit him to welcome a person who called Mumbai ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’.

Also read: BMC penalises over 4,300 citizens for not wearing masks on first day of drive

In the letter, the chief minister said that while the government is actively thinking about demands to open up temples and other religious places, its primary duty is the safety of people during the pandemic.

In the October 12 letter, the Governor had said, “I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worship time and again or have you suddenly turned ‘secular ‘ yourselves, the term you hated?”

Responding to the letter, the CM said, “Do you mean that opening up religious places is Hindutva, and not opening them means being secular? Secularism is a crucial base of the oath you took as Governor. Do you not believe it?”

Thackeray added that he does not need any preaching on Hindutva. “Sir, you mention Hindutva in your letter, but I do not need any certificate or any teaching on Hindutva from you. My Hindutva does not permit me to welcome home a person who called my Maharashtra or Mumbai Pakistan occupied Kashmir.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 Dalit sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Oct 13, 2020 13:30 IST
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Oct 13, 2020 13:29 IST
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

NEET 2020 special exam tomorrow, result to be declared on October 16
Oct 13, 2020 13:32 IST
Maharashtra government, Governor now spar over reopening of religious places
Oct 13, 2020 13:31 IST
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Oct 13, 2020 13:29 IST
Priests, activists march in Goa seeking release of Stan Swamy, Elgar Parishad detainees
Oct 13, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.