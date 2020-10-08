Maharashtra government issues SOPs for tour operators, allows them to operate

State tourism department on Thursday allowed tour operators to operate and had issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The SOP has restricted the number of tourists to 10 per guide and mandated the city tours and heritage walks to be held on weekends only. The SOP has also said that the guidelines related to sanitisation, social distancing should be strictly followed.

The SOP has also said that the locations with less pedestrian traffic should be shortlisted for conducting these tours. While allowing 3 passengers, besides drivers in cars, the operators are not allowed to operate coaches and prohibited tours are enclosed. “Tour can have any number of participants but should be divided into subgroups with not more than 10 participants. Tour guide audio systems or mini loudspeakers should be used so that tourists could clearly listen to the instructions from the guide. Local authorities will have powers to restrict tourists from any particular tourist spots,” the SOP has stated.

The SOP has also said that the guidelines related to sanitisation, social distancing should be strictly followed and the training regarding them should be imparted to the staff members of tour operators.

Maharashtra government allowed restaurants, bars eateries to operate at 50% of their capacities from October 5. Intercity trains and services running within state limits too have been allowed under its Mission Begin Again.