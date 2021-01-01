Sections
Maharashtra government issues strict rules for latecomers at office

The Maharashtra government has changed the rules for its employees reporting late to the office on a regular basis. The state has decided to take action against employees and...

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state government has already provided flexibility in timings for those posted at Mantralaya. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government has changed the rules for its employees reporting late to the office on a regular basis. The state has decided to take action against employees and officials who are tardy more than twice a month. Those who have a habit of reporting late will start losing their leaves against the delay of each day.

The state government has already provided flexibility in timings for those posted at Mantralaya, the state headquarters, considering that most of them stay far away and have to travel for hours to reach the island city. The reporting time at Mantralaya is 9.45am, but they are allowed to clock in by 10.45am.

“From now on, those reporting at Mantralaya after 11.15am twice in a month won’t face any action but will start losing one casual leave for every consecutive late day. If casual leaves are utilised, then earned leave or unpaid leave will be deducted as punishment. The above rule is applicable for an employee or official for up to nine days in a month. In case the concerned employee or official repeats the same for the tenth day in a month, he or she will start losing paid leaves as punishment,” states the government resolution issued by the state general administration department on Thursday.

Earlier, staff members were marked present for only half the day if they arrived late and did not work overtime to match the time of delay.

