Maharashtra government launches job portal for sons of soil

The Maharashtra government has initiated an industrial employment bureau that will help in providing jobs to the unemployed youths of the state. The bureau will also fulfil the labour requirements of the industries. The job seeker and the employer both can register and meet their requirements on the portal mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in. The state government has incorporated 950 professions from 17 sectors in the portal. The portal was launched by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

The state, however, has put a condition that the person seeking employment with the help of the bureau should be a domicile. “The portal will bridge the gap between the employers and local skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers and ensure jobs to everyone,” the chief minister said after launching the portal.

“Our aim is to end unemployment in the state. The portal is an employment bureau that will provide workforce to the industries. This is being done, bringing both the job seeker and the employer on a common platform,” said state industries minister Subhash Desai.

Those who are in need of a job will have to apply on the portal. They also won’t have to wait forever. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will ensure that they will be employed based on the credentials, the industries minister said.

“A person looking for a job will have to register on the portal by sharing details such as education, training if taken any, diploma etc. At the same time, companies can also place their requirement by giving details on the job openings. The in-house software developed by the information technology department will match the requirement and the company will be informed about the workforce available as per their requirement,” said P Anbalagan, chief executive officer (CEO), MIDC.

“This will be done with the help of a dedicated cell of the MIDC. Once, intimated the company can start selection process and hire those who will be selected,” he added.

The portal has started getting response within hours after being launched. As many as 13,500 job seekers and 150 companies have registered on the portal on Monday.

On domicile condition, Desai said that they have a policy for the industries on providing 80% jobs to the locals and the domicile condition will work towards complying the state orders. “We have put only one condition that only those can register on the portal who have been staying in Maharashtra for last 15 years and possesses domicile certificate. This is being done to ensure that locals get the priority,” he said.

The state also has plans to provide training to all those wasn’t selected by the company for lack of skills. “In the next stage of the project, we are planning to provide the required skills to the unemployed people who could not get selected by a company because of lack of skills. This will ensure that no one who has applied on the portal will be left without a job,” said a senior official from state industries department.