Maharashtra government likely to allow local trains for all from 10pm to 7am soon

Even though the city may have to wait for at least two more months before opening local trains for all, the state government may allow restricted entry to all commuters between 10pm and 7am in the next few days. The state government is also unlikely to extend the night curfew imposed till January 5, after a new strain of the coronavirus was found in the United Kingdom in the third week of December.

Amid the steady drop in the daily caseload in Covid-19 cases over the past two months, the state plans to decide on the railway commute and opening of schools and colleges. “Although we have not witnessed any spike in cases after Diwali or Christmas, there is a drop in temperature, even in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), over the past few weeks. This will last for the next couple of months. In such a situation, allowing all passengers will be like encouraging spread of the virus. We do not want to take any risk at this juncture, especially after controlling the pandemic over the past few months,” said an official from Mantralaya.

Currently, those working in essential and emergency sectors, cancer patients and differently-abled persons are allowed to travel on local trains through the day. From the third week of October, women commuters have been allowed to travel in specified hours. The official said the government was positive about allowing all passengers during non-peak hours. “After allowing women passengers from 11am to 3pm and then after 7pm, we are now considering allowing men to travel after 10pm. They may also be allowed before 7am. This will help people working in second shift and in establishments from industries such as hotel to commute. It will not be a great relief, but we don’t want the number of passengers to increase. This will also encourage staggering of working hours for various industries,” said the official.

The officer said they have sent the proposal to the railways on October 28 to allow passengers in a staggered manner. He said after the state government’s decision, the railways will have to take a formal nod from the ministry. “Our decision is expected in the next few days,” he said.

The state government and other stakeholders, including municipal corporations, railway and police administration also tried to work out plan for staggered working hours, but it has not yielded any success. Officials say it was almost scrapped as the government does not have the machinery to implement it.

Meanwhile, the state government is also against extending the night curfew imposed from December 22. “It has not served the purpose greatly, besides avoiding crowding at public places on the eve of New Year. Night curfew will not help contain the spread, so we have decided not to extend it,” another official said.