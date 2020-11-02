Maharashtra government may reimburse fees to medical students from Maratha community in absence of reservation

Under pressure from the Maratha community over reservation to the community, the state government is now considering reimbursement of fees to the Maratha students who have applied for medical courses, to extend them the financial benefits they would have got under the quota. The state government also approached the Supreme Court again on Tuesday requesting it for the formation of the constitutional bench to hear the reservation petition.

After the three-judge bench of the Apex court stayed the reservation in jobs and education to the Maratha community under The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act 2018, on September 9, the state government has stalled the college admissions process. Though the decision over the vacation of the stay was expected on October 27, the court adjourned the hearing for four more weeks. This has led to the unrest among the students and their parents, with other communities demanding to not delay the admissions for the Maratha community.

The state government is now considering to resume the college admissions process by finding ways to safeguard the interest of the Maratha community.

Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh on Monday said that his department will move a proposal before the state cabinet for reimbursing the fees paid by the students from the community for the medical courses. Deshmukh said, “The final decision will be taken by chief minister Uddhavji Thackeray after discussing it in the cabinet. We will ensure that Maratha community students do not suffer,” he said. “Under the quota, the students with family income less than ₹8 lakh to get a 50% waiver in their fees of professional courses. The benefit will be given to the Maratha students by checking legal and financial repercussions.”

The option was discussed during the state cabinet meeting on Thursday. “We were tapping the option of going ahead to accord the benefit of quota to the students who had completed the formalities in the first round of first-year junior college admissions, as the round had been completed before the reservation was stayed.

However, the law and judiciary department has objected to it citing that it would be against the court ruling. We are now looking at other ways out to resume the admission process by ensuring the reservation benefits for the community until the court verdict does not come. The reimbursement of the fees to the students enrolling themselves for MBBS will be one of the steps. Similarly, reimbursement was done by previous Fadnavis government when enactment of the Act had got delayed,” said another minister requesting anonymity.

The state government is expected to decide on resuming the admissions at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Ashok Chavan, public works department minister and head of the cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservation, said on Monday that the Chief Justice of India has hinted that the formation of the constitution bench will be done soon. The state government, again on Monday, moved the SC with an application requesting it to form the constitution bench at the earliest. The state had earlier on two occasions made similar applications. The three-judge bench, while initiating the stay on the reservation, had referred the hearing to the constitution bench on September 9. During the hearing on the vacation of the stay on October 27, the state government had requested to hold it before the constitution bench.

Chavan said that a few political parties were trying to create tension between Marathas and Other Backward Classes and it was unfortunate.