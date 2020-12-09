Maharashtra government names rural development scheme after NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The Maharashtra cabinet decided to name the rural scheme Sharad Pawar Gram Samruddhi Yojana after the NCP chief Sharad Pawar (right). (HT Photo)

To commemorate the 80th birthday of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, the state government has decided to name a rural development scheme after him. ‘Sharad Pawar Gram Samruddhi Yojana’ will be implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNRES).

The proposal to name the scheme after Pawar was cleared by the state cabinet on Wednesday. Pawar is considered a guiding force of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress. Forming a three-party government was also his brainchild.

The works to be undertaken under this scheme will include constructing pakka sheds for cattle, goats and poultry farming. The benefit of the scheme can also be used for nadep composting, a method of organic composting used as alternative farmyard manure, said an official from employment guarantee scheme (EGS) department. The central funds under MGNRES will be utilised through the scheme.

“The idea is to create job opportunities for those who are unemployed in rural areas and develop permanent assets for gram panchayats and allied villages. The assets to be developed can be of personal and public use. The scheme will also help in stopping migration from villages due to unemployment,” said another official from the EGS department.

“The state government also wants to double the income of farmers by 2022, and the initiative is a step forward to achieve that target,” he added.