Maharashtra government promises Maratha community reservation under EWS

After the Supreme Court stayed reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutes, the state government on Tuesday decided to extend the reservation meant for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to the community. The EWS category will now get a share of social-economic schemes outlined for the Maratha community.

After the uproar among the community members that led to the statewide protests in the backdrop of the Apex court decision on September 9, the state cabinet discussed the issue in its marathon meeting on Tuesday. The cabinet decided to extend the 10% reservation meant for the EWS to the Maratha community to safeguard the quota in jobs and college admissions. The community has also been assured to simplify the process to secure the quota after the shuffle in the category. The EWS quota is meant for the people with the annual family income below ₹8 lakh.

The three-judge bench of the Apex court, on September 9, stayed the reservation to Marathas in jobs and education for 2020-21, while transferring the case to a five-judge constitutional bench. The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act 2018, gives reservation of 12% and 13% in employment and admissions respectively, to the community members. The decision taken by the state cabinet on Tuesday allows the Maratha community to seek the benefit in 10% reservation given to the EWS by the Central government last year.

Public works minister Ashok Chavan who heads the cabinet sub-committee on reservation announced the decision after the cabinet meeting. “We will ensure that the certificates needed for the EWS quota are issued and the legal issues involved are resolved at the earliest. The state government will try to safeguard the interest of the Maratha community even while abiding by the interim stay given by the Apex court. On the other hand, we have also approached the court for the vacation of the stay,” he said.

Chavan said that the schemes formulated for the Maratha youths to enable them to appear for competitive exams, extend capital investment for enterprising youths and hostels for the students will now be made available for the entire EWS category. “We have made a financial outlay of ₹600 crore for the scholarships for higher education, ₹130 crore for SARTHI (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute), the institute established for educational, social and financial development of the community, ₹400 crore for the Annasaheb Patil Financial Backward Development Corporation funding enterprising youths from the community. All these schemes will continue to cater to the community as they have been extended to EWS category. If needed the state government would not hesitate to make additional provision for these schemes,” he said.

Chavan also announced that the criminal cases registered against the Maratha protesters will be withdrawn in the next one month. He said that barring 26 cases which are of the serious nature, other cases have been withdrawn and the remaining will be decided upon immediately. He said that the process of guaranteeing jobs to the legal heirs of the protestors, who lost their lives in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be completed immediately.

Maratha community leaders, however, have said that this could not be an alternative. “The decision has raised more questions. First of all, we have been made to compete with other open categories in the quota with a lesser per cent of reservation. Secondly, how is the government going to assure that the students, who have already secured the admissions or jobs under SEBC will be accommodated under EWS with the same documents submitted? How can this be legally tenable? The government has been boasting about the financial assistance under various schemes, but many of them are in shambles and we had to protest for their effective implementations in the last couple of years,” said Virendra Pawar of Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Earlier, the state government had clarified that the Marathas seeking the reservation under SEBC, will not be entitled to the quota in EWS.