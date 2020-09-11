‘Vikel Te Pikel’ initiative: Maharashtra government to connect farmers with 1,370 market-based value chains

The Maharashtra government has launched a new initiative ‘Vikel Te Pikel’ (sow that sells) to connect farmers with over 1,370 value chains, which will be developed across the state. The system will enable the farmers to grow crops based on the demand of end consumers, and established supply chains will guarantee the sale of their produce at competitive rates.

State officials said that this will also help farmers to minimise the post-harvest loss of crops as produce can be stored properly and sold without delay.

The initiative was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

“Farmers are worried about minimum support price but we want them to move from guarantee price to good price against their produce. We have thus come up with this initiative through which demand-based farming will be promoted,” said Thackeray, while addressing a group of farmers, virtually.

Eknath Dawale, secretary, state agriculture department said that the government is planning to develop 1,370 value chains that will be linked to the agricultural markets. “They will be developed with the help of farmer-producer groups and self-help groups that are into the business. Our approach is market linkage of the crops, and market access to the farmers by connecting them with these value chains. The farmers will take up crops based on the demand from the value chains, and thus won’t have to face hardships in selling the produce,” said Dawale.

“Besides, farmers will be able to get proper remuneration against the yield, as against the present situation. They can also minimise post-harvest losses, which come to around 30% of their total produce, as their produce will be bought without delay. This means farmers can earn more and also avoid losses,” he added.

The state agriculture department has called for applications on its portal — www.smart-mh.org — from farmers groups, self-help groups and others that are in the business.

“The farmers are working blindly as they are unaware of the demand at both the fronts — quality and quantity. They need to work like a business that does research before starting. What’s the point if, after so much hard work, the agrarian community doesn’t get proper remuneration and cannot take care of their families,” Thackeray added.

Dawale also said that till date, the approach of the agriculture department was to increase yield but now it has been changed to realisation of the produce.