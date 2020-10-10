Maharashtra government to construct ‘charkha-shaped’ bridge on Mumbai-Nagpur corridor as tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

As a grand tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the Maharashtra government has decided to construct a bridge designed in the form of a ‘charkha’ on the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg (prosperity corridor), the state’s most ambitious project. The charkha (spinning wheel) had become a symbol of self-reliance during the independence movement.

According to officials, the detailed designing of the bridge is completed and the construction work will also resume soon. Being built on a river, the 315-metre bridge will be the entry point to Wardha district — well-known for the Sevagram Ashram — from where the Mahatma led the nation for 12 years until Independence. Gandhi had initiated the Swadeshi movement by taking up the charkha and encouraging fellow citizens to weave their own clothes instead of buying foreign goods.

The bridge will have three wheels as a part of its design. The two bigger rings will be 40 metres in diameter, while the smaller one will be 16-metres in diameter. The iconic six-lane bridge, with two service lanes, will also be crossing over the Wardha river.

Deep Dey, director of DesignFakt India Pvt Ltd, has designed the bridge. “We picked themes that further India’s vision as a growing superpower. The charkha represents the ‘Make in India’ concept and is also a symbolic identity of Wardha,” he said.

The entire 701-km expressway is expected to be functional by May 1, 2022. The ₹55,000-crore expressway will connect 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages between the Mumbai and Nagpur.

Radheshyam Mopalwar, vice-chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) — the project’s executing body — said, “Apart from being one the most challenging projects, the Samruddhi corridor is also one the most aesthetically-designed projects.”

Of the 33 major bridges that are being built along the corridor, five each at Wardha, Buldhana, Nashik, Thane and Nagpur will have iconic designs.

However, apart from Wardha, the designs for four other bridges are still under consideration.

Among the designs under consideration for the bridge in Buldhana will be the one showcasing a bird representing women empowerment. Nashik, which is known for its rich history, will have a bridge with hands showcasing ‘tarpana’, a Hindu practice of making offerings to God, and in Nagpur, the bridge is likely to be in the form of a tiger to promote the ‘Save the Tiger’ movement.