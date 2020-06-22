Sections
Maharashtra government to procure Favipiravir drug, says health minister

Maharashtra government to procure Favipiravir drug, says health minister

The Maharashtra government has declared to procure the first oral anti-viral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “We have decided to give Remdesivir and...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 01:08 IST

By Faisal Malik,

The Maharashtra government has declared to procure the first oral anti-viral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“We have decided to give Remdesivir and Favipiravir drugs to Covid-19 patients of the state. The state health department will procure both the drugs and distribute them in all the districts of the state,” Tope told a Marathi news channel on Sunday.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recently allowed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to sell Favipiravir in the brand name FabiFlu for treatment of mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

Favipiravir has led to up to 88% improvement in mild to moderate coronavirus patients during clinical trials, making it the first oral anti-viral drug available under emergency use authorisation to treat Covid-19 patients.



With more than 1.32 lakh cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country. The state had recently requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Remdesivir drugs on compassionate grounds and at affordable price for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra.

