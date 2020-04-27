Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government to push Centre for funds, supply of PPE, aid to migrants

Maharashtra government to push Centre for funds, supply of PPE, aid to migrants

Though Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray did not get an opportunity to speak during Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers of states on Monday,...

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Though Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray did not get an opportunity to speak during Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers of states on Monday, the Maharashtra government has decided to push its demands for financial aid, special trains for migrants and adequate personal protection equipment (PPE) kits from the Centre.

The state government will also clarify its stand on extension of the lockdown after the second phase of the restrictions ends on May 3. “Since the PM has hinted at the continuation of the restrictions in heavily affected Covid-19 areas, and the state agrees, there should not be any problem in deciding over it. We will wait till the Union cabinet meeting on Wednesday before deciding the state level by the end of the week,” said a state official.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the lockdown will have to be extended for red zones like Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, and Nagpur. “But the final decision will be taken by the high-power committee headed by the chief minister,” he said.

According to a state government official, Thackeray was expected to raise issues of financial assistance, supply of PPE kits, and aid to stranded workers from other states during the video conference with the PM.



“The Maharashtra CM has been speaking to the PM and other ministers, including home and health ministers regularly. We have raised many issues with the Centre time and again. They will be discussed again before the Union cabinet’s scheduled meeting,” said a senior government official.

Maharashtra has already demanded financial assistance of ₹50,000 crore to be released over the next five months, amid the drop in state revenue due to the lockdown. A finance department official said that the CM and deputy CM Ajit Pawar have already written to the Centre about receiving the financial aid at the earliest.

The state cabinet on Monday decided to push for central assistance and a few relaxations from the Reserve Bank of India. It also discussed the possibility of making jobs available for migrant workers at construction sites and factories that started operating from April 20. “In case the Centre does not respond positively to the plans to arrange their transportation, this could be an option for us,” said a cabinet minister, requesting anonymity.

“We have also been demanding adequate supply of the PPE kits for doctors and medical staff treating Covid-19 patients. In Mumbai alone, we need more than 35,000 kits a week and the municipal corporation has been arranging them from the domestic market. We have also sought clarity on the usage and manufacturing of these kits,” said the official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
Apr 28, 2020 01:02 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Ludhiana childline received 200 distress calls in first month of lockdown
Apr 28, 2020 02:17 IST
Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s uniform again, visits Nair Hospital to encourage medical staff
Apr 28, 2020 01:34 IST
Maharashtra cabinet to ask Governor to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray as MLC at the earliest
Apr 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Every day comes with a new challenge, says DCP enforcing lockdown at Asia’s largest slum
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.