Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government to release funds for flood-hit farmers from Monday

Maharashtra government to release funds for flood-hit farmers from Monday

After announcing the ₹10,000 crore package to extend relief to the flood and unseasonal rain-hit farmers, the state government has announced to release the funds from Monday....

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After announcing the ₹10,000 crore package to extend relief to the flood and unseasonal rain-hit farmers, the state government has announced to release the funds from Monday. Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government has sought the permission for the disbursement from the election commission of India in the wake of code of conduct in force for legislative council elections. He said that the amount will be disbursed in two instalments, of which the first one of ₹4,700 crore will be released on Monday. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the relief package about two weeks ago towards the ex gratia for the crop losses, damages to the infrastructure and livestock during the natural calamities in last five months.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:47 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:44 IST
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Nov 05, 2020 23:41 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested
Nov 06, 2020 00:11 IST
Rajasthan opts for Centre’s borrowing plan to meet GST shortfall
Nov 06, 2020 00:11 IST
As Delhi battles bad air, new commission to fight pollution still to be formed
Nov 06, 2020 00:08 IST
TN first state to test 10 mn — all RT-PCR
Nov 06, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.