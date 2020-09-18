Maharashtra government to start on-field interaction with farmers to resolve issues

Days after launching an initiative to connect farmers with more than 1,300 value chains, the Maharashtra government on Friday decided to start direct interaction with the agrarian community to identify their issues and resolve them. Under the initiative, the state agriculture minister, department secretary and other officials will have to go on field and interact with farmers.

The decision was taken following the directives of agriculture minister Dada Bhuse, officials said.

The order issued by the agriculture department states, “The minister and all the concerned officials will go on field, talk about the issues they [farmers] are facing and resolve them. The cabinet minister, minister of state, agriculture secretary, agriculture commissioner and scientists from agriculture universities will be making field visits once in 15 days.”

“The director, divisional agriculture joint director will visit once a week, superintendent and agriculture officers will visit twice a week and junior officials will have to go on field three days a week,” it states.

Eknath Dawale, agriculture secretary, said he and the agriculture minister have already started field visits and have now directed all officials to follow suit.

“These field visits will be in addition to the regular inspection work from the agriculture department. Having dialogue and resolving issues is one part, another part is to understand what exactly is going on in the field. Sometimes, the problem doesn’t reflect on paper. For instance, we will be able to get first-hand information on crop condition. The exercise will help us identify and understand difficulties so that efforts can be made to solve them in due course of time,” Dawale said.

Last week, the agriculture secretary visited Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Buldhana districts.

On September 10, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a new initiative ‘Vikel Te Pikel’ (sow that sells) to connect farmers across the state with more than 1,370 value chains. The system will enable farmers to grow crops based on the demand of end-consumers while the established supply chains will guarantee the sale of their produce at competitive rates. This will also help farmers to minimise post-harvest loss of crops as produce can be stored properly and sold without delay, officials said.