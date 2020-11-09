Maharashtra government withdraws NGT clause for Mumbai’s Metro Bhavan land transfer

In a notification issued on Monday, the Maharashtra government’s animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries department withdrew a clause to seek approval from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for transferring land at Pahadi Goregaon for the Metro Bhavan.

The Metro Bhavan has been proposed as a common control centre for all the 14 lines to be developed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to the notification, the state’s urban development department had sought an opinion from the law department for the transfer of the land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). In 2018, the state’s revenue department had transferred 8,000 square metres of land to the urban development department on the pre-condition that it would seek NGT’s approval.

However, following MMRDA’s request and the law department’s opinion, the clause has been removed through the notification issued on Monday, a state government official said.