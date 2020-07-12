Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in isolation after 16 staff test Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in isolation after 16 staff test Covid-19 positive

Out of the 16 staff members of Governor House, two had tested positive around eight days ago, according to BMC officials.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor will undergo the test for Covid-19, if required, in the coming days, said a BMC official. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has isolated himself after 16 members of the Raj Bhavan staff tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have said.

Koshyari will undergo the test for Covid-19, if required, in the coming days, said a BMC official.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Out of the 16 staff members of Governor House, two had tested positive around eight days ago, according to BMC officials.

After this, tests of around 100 staff members was undertaken by the governor’s office on Saturday at state-run JJ Hospital.



Of the 100, around 14 have been tested positive, BMC officials said.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, on Saturday reported 8,139 new cases of Covid-19—the first time when the state crossed the 8,000-mark in a day—taking its tally to 146,600.

The death toll of the state also breached 10,000-mark after 223 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The toll stands at 10,116, according to data released by the health department.

Mumbai reported 1,284 new coronavirus disease cases, which have taken the city’s tally to 91,745.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

15-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Tamil Nadu, netizens amazed
Jul 12, 2020 10:18 IST
Esha Deol refutes rumours of mother Hema Malini’s ill health
Jul 12, 2020 10:17 IST
India sees biggest one-day jump of 28,637 Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 849,553
Jul 12, 2020 10:17 IST
Australia’s Victoria state marks week of triple-digit coronavirus cases
Jul 12, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.