Maharashtra Governor gifts bamboo lamps made by tribal women to Raj Bhavan staff

The gesture will help in promoting rural bamboo products as well, officials from Raj Bhavan said.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 01:12 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times

The bamboo sky lamps are made by tribal women from Bhalivali, Bot, Durvesh and Goje villages in Palghar district. (Twitter)

Urging citizens to celebrate a safe, eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday presented bamboo sky lamps, named as ‘Akash Kandils’, as Diwali gift to all the staff of Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence. The bamboo sky lamps are made by tribal women from Bhalivali, Bot, Durvesh and Goje villages in Palghar district.

The gesture will help in promoting rural bamboo products as well, officials from Raj Bhavan said.

Koshyari had visited the Bamboo Project run by Vivek Rural Development Centre in Palghar district in February. He had appealed to citizens to buy the bamboo products manufactured by tribal women to support their income and livelihood and had announced that he will make start the initiative by buying these products for Raj Bhavan.

