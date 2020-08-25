Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia for people killed, injured in Raigad building collapse

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NDRF personnel rescue people from the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in Mahad, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. (Reuters Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced compensation for people who were killed and injured in the building collapse in Raigad building collapse.

“We have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Financial assistance of upto Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident,” Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

The death toll from the collapse of the five-storey building rose to 12 on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also involved in the rescue operation which took place in Kajalpura area of Mahad town, around 170 kilometres from Mumbai.

“As per official status from collector’s office, 17 more may be feared trapped,” Alok Kumar, NDRF officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI earlier.

The 10-year-old building collapsed on Monday evening and around 25 people were initially trapped. Raigad superintendent of police (SP) Anil Paraskar said the collapsed building had 95 residents.

Police on Tuesday registered an offence against five people in connection with collapse, an official said.

The offence was registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne, and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304, 304A and 338 of the IPC, the official said.

Maharashtra minister for urban development Eknath Shinde reached Mahad on Tuesday to oversee rescue and relief work.

“We will not spare anyone. Information is being gathered on whether structural audit of this building was conducted,” he said.

Aditi Tatkare, guardian minister for Raigad district, said a committee would be formed to probe the incident.