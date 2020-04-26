Maharashtra govt creates special desk for Covid-positive police personnel

Sections
Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra government has formed a special desk and appointed nodal officers to address Covid-19 related health issues faced by the police force. State home minister Anil Deshmukh said that they have constituted a special desk to provide immediate medical help to police personnel in case they are infected with the coronavirus.

For Mumbai, Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner of police, and for the rest of the state, Sanjeev Singhal, additional director general of police, have been appointed as nodal officers for the desk. The home minister also declared financial assistance of ₹50 lakh each to the families of the two policemen who died after getting infected with the coronavirus. A member from each of the families will also be provided with government jobs.

