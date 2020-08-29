Sections
Maharashtra govt doesn’t rule out review petition over Supreme Court’s decision on final-year exams

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:48 IST

By Faisal Malik,

The Maharashtra government has not ruled out the possibility of filing a review petition on the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision over holding final-year exams for professional and non-professional courses. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed the issue with higher and technical education minister Uday Samant late on Friday.

Samant said the option to file the review petition is still under consideration.

“We respect the court’s decision. We will have to study it and take the opinion of the advocate general and officials from law and judiciary department before reaching a decision,” the higher and technical education minister said in response to a query over filing a review petition against the Apex court’s ruling.

Samant also said that the state will also be holding discussions with vice-chancellors of universities, parents and students on how exams can be conducted safely, as the “health of students is the top priority”. He further said that the students will be given sufficient time to prepare for the exams and also advised students to continue their studies.



“I will visit every university in the state and hold interactions with the vice-chancellors concerned as well as parents and students on how exams can be conducted safely, as their [students’] health is our top priority. The state will take its decision as soon as possible,” Samant said.

On Friday, SC ruled that students cannot be promoted without giving the final-year exams and upheld the July 6 directive of the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking varsities across the country to hold exams by September 30. However, the court gave states the liberty to approach UGC if they wished to postpone holding the exams beyond the September 30 deadline in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We will not be holding exams in haste and will give sufficient time to the students for preparations, as the apex court has allowed the states to decide exam dates. UGC will be informed on when we will be in a position to hold the exams,” he said responding to questions on conducting exams.

The state government has been opposing the final-year exams for professional and non-professional courses, as Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The state had also earlier said that those students who wish to take the exams will be given the option to do so, when the state finds it is feasible.

Samant said that the state government has always maintained that it is not in a position to hold exams. “I would have decided to stand by the decision if the court had allowed the states to take a decision on this but now we will have to find out a solution around the court’s decision, as there are containment zones, red zones and lack of transportation facilities in parts of state,” he said.

