Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in state till January 31, 2021

Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in state till January 31, 2021

“The state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31,” a circular issued by state government read.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 13:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People crowd at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021. (AP)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021.

“The state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31,” a circular issued by the state government read.

The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued, the circular issued on December 29 stated.

In a bid to allow economic activity in the state, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions as permitted by the MHA guidelines.



In November, the government had allowed the reopening of places of worship. Additionally, schools for students from class 9 to 12 were also reopened in some parts of the state.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases. With 69 new fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 49,373.

The state currently has 54,537 active cases of the coronavirus disease.

