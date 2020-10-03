Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for restaurants which are set to reopen

Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for restaurants which are set to reopen

Hotels, food courts and restaurants can operate from Monday at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Parcel counter of a restaurant at Gurgoan in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued Covid-19 safety guidelines for restaurants and other eateries which have been allowed to reopen from October 5.

Hotels, food courts and restaurants can operate from Monday at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

As per the guidelines, customers should be screened at the entry point for coronavirus symptoms such as high temperature, cough, and cold.

Only asymptomatic customers will be allowed inside.



Also, putting on face masks will be mandatory, except while eating, the guidelines said.

Customers must follow social distancing while waiting for service.

Consent should be obtained from visitors for sharing their details with administrative and health authorities for contact-tracing related activities, the guidelines said.

Hand sanitizers must be made available, and payment through digital mode should be encouraged while precautions should be taken during cash transactions.

Rest rooms and hand-wash areas must be cleaned regularly.

Plexiglass screens or similar barriers must be erected at counters where interactions with customers occur frequently, the guidelines said.

Also, there should be separate entry and exit points.

CCTV cameras on the premises must be fully functional and only cooked food should be included in the menu and raw or cold food like salads should be avoided, the guidelines said.

Furniture should be disinfected on a daily basis, the guidelines added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
Oct 03, 2020 19:48 IST
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 15:32 IST
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
Oct 03, 2020 19:49 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
Oct 03, 2020 19:05 IST

latest news

I feel it’s safe to shoot but ‘darr toh lagta hai’: Flora Saini
Oct 03, 2020 19:47 IST
‘Farmers are masters of their destiny now’: Union minister on farm bills
Oct 03, 2020 19:46 IST
Malaysia’s coronavirus cases rise by record for second straight day
Oct 03, 2020 19:42 IST
Covid fear, disparity: Why these countries objected to Indian flights
Oct 03, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.